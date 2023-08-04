Mahatir Mohamad, now 98, speaks at a press conference in 2018, while he was prime minister. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after checks
- The 98-year-old had been admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday but is said to have been released on Friday
- Mahathir, who served twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years, has suffered from heart problems and has had at least two bypass surgeries
Mahatir Mohamad, now 98, speaks at a press conference in 2018, while he was prime minister. Photo: AP