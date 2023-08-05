Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra delays return to Thailand from self-exile as post-election deadlock persists

  • Thaksin said he needed a medical check up and would postpone his return, originally planned for August 10, by ‘a couple of weeks’
  • Pheu Thai and MFP, the two election-winning parties, had been trying to form a government with coalition partners but were blocked by the military-backed Senate

Reuters

Updated: 1:25pm, 5 Aug, 2023

