Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: AFP
Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra delays return to Thailand from self-exile as post-election deadlock persists
- Thaksin said he needed a medical check up and would postpone his return, originally planned for August 10, by ‘a couple of weeks’
- Pheu Thai and MFP, the two election-winning parties, had been trying to form a government with coalition partners but were blocked by the military-backed Senate
Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: AFP