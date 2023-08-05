Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet during election campaign rallies. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet during election campaign rallies. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cambodia electoral body confirms Prime Minister Hun Sen’s party as the winner after final vote tally

  • The National Election Committee officially announced the Cambodian People’s Party won 120 of 125 available seats in the July 23 general election
  • In a widely anticipated move, Hun Sen announced he was stepping down in July and handing the premiership to his son, Hun Manet, the country’s army chief

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:05pm, 5 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet during election campaign rallies. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet during election campaign rallies. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE