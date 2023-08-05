Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet during election campaign rallies. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia electoral body confirms Prime Minister Hun Sen’s party as the winner after final vote tally
- The National Election Committee officially announced the Cambodian People’s Party won 120 of 125 available seats in the July 23 general election
- In a widely anticipated move, Hun Sen announced he was stepping down in July and handing the premiership to his son, Hun Manet, the country’s army chief
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet during election campaign rallies. Photo: Reuters