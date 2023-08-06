A Chinese coastguard ship (left) releasing water cannon on a Philippine vessel near Second Thomas Shoal during a resupply mission on August 5. Photo: PCG/AFP
A Chinese coastguard ship (left) releasing water cannon on a Philippine vessel near Second Thomas Shoal during a resupply mission on August 5. Photo: PCG/AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea: Philippines condemns Chinese coastguard’s ‘dangerous’ use of water cannons at its boats

  • The incident happened as the Philippine coastguard escorted vessels carrying supplies for Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands
  • Both Manila and the US denounced the actions, saying they threatened regional peace and stability

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:39am, 6 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese coastguard ship (left) releasing water cannon on a Philippine vessel near Second Thomas Shoal during a resupply mission on August 5. Photo: PCG/AFP
A Chinese coastguard ship (left) releasing water cannon on a Philippine vessel near Second Thomas Shoal during a resupply mission on August 5. Photo: PCG/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE