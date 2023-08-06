A Chinese coastguard ship (left) releasing water cannon on a Philippine vessel near Second Thomas Shoal during a resupply mission on August 5. Photo: PCG/AFP
South China Sea: Philippines condemns Chinese coastguard’s ‘dangerous’ use of water cannons at its boats
- The incident happened as the Philippine coastguard escorted vessels carrying supplies for Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands
- Both Manila and the US denounced the actions, saying they threatened regional peace and stability
