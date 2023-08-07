Hun Manet, Hun Sen’s eldest son, waves to onlookers after casting his vote at a polling station in Phnom Penh on July 23. Photo: AFP
Cambodia’s king appoints Hun Sen’s son as new leader

  • Hun Manet was effectively gifted the PM post by his strongman father, who stood down days after a landslide victory in elections decried as a sham
  • The 45-year-old and his cabinet will have to face a confidence vote in a parliament dominated by his ruling party to officially become leader

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:01pm, 7 Aug, 2023

Hun Manet, Hun Sen’s eldest son, waves to onlookers after casting his vote at a polling station in Phnom Penh on July 23. Photo: AFP
