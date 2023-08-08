Tourists visit Merlion Park in Singapore last month. Dutch start-up Meatable plans to bring its cultivated meat products to the city state next year. Photo: AFP
Singapore to get sausages lab-grown in just 8 days thanks to a Dutch start-up

  • Meatable is betting that its use of patented stem-cell technology that can rapidly grow slaughter-free sausages will give it an edge in the city state
  • It plans to bring its products to Singapore next year, while also targeting the US, which recently approved the sale of cell-based chicken

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:32am, 8 Aug, 2023

