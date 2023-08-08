The BRP Sierra Madre is seen marooned in Second Thomas Shoal, part of the South China Sea’s disputed Spratly Islands chain, in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Why is a rusty old Philippine warship involved in the South China Sea dispute?
- The BRP Sierra Madre started life as a WWII-era tank-landing ship and saw action in Vietnam before the United States got rid of it
- It was deliberately grounded on Second Thomas Shoal by the Philippine military in the late 1990s in an effort to check China’s advance
