Why is a rusty old Philippine warship involved in the South China Sea dispute?

  • The BRP Sierra Madre started life as a WWII-era tank-landing ship and saw action in Vietnam before the United States got rid of it
  • It was deliberately grounded on Second Thomas Shoal by the Philippine military in the late 1990s in an effort to check China’s advance

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:46pm, 8 Aug, 2023

