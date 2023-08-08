A man who wrongfully confined nine ex-colleagues inside an office in Singapore for about an hour after padlocking the main door has been fined S$4,000 (US$2,983).

Vict Lim Siong Hock, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of wrongful confinement, with another charge of sending an abusive message to an ex-colleague taken into consideration during sentencing on Monday.

The court heard that Lim accepted a job as a driver and logistics assistant at an electronics company at Pantech Business Hub in late May 2022 and started work on July 1, 2022.

He worked between 8am and 4.30pm or 5pm, and had an hour for lunch.

A padlocked door. Lim bought a padlock to lock the only door to his old workplace because he was resentful about being fired, the court heard. Photo: AFP

Lim was fired on August 30, 2022 before completing his probation period.