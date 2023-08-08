Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, 42, the second-eldest son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn visits the Foundation for Slum Child Care supported by the Royal Family, in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Second son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn makes surprise return after 27 years away: ‘a dream to be back’
- Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse is the second of four sons of King Vajiralongkorn’s second wife, whom the then-crown prince divorced in 1996
- He, his mother, three brothers and one sister were estranged after the divorce, in which his mother was publicly accused of adultery, and they moved abroad
Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, 42, the second-eldest son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn visits the Foundation for Slum Child Care supported by the Royal Family, in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters