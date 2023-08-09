Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 contestants pose for photos at the end of the pageant earlier this month. Photo: Instagram/@missuniverse_id
Claims of topless ‘body checks’ at Miss Universe Indonesia beauty pageant sparks police probe
- Seven Miss Universe Indonesia finalists have filed police complaints against the contest organisers alleging sexual harassment, their lawyer said
- Some say they were photographed topless. One of the complainants told a press conference she was asked to pose inappropriately by opening her legs
