Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 contestants pose for photos at the end of the pageant earlier this month. Photo: Instagram/@missuniverse_id
Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 contestants pose for photos at the end of the pageant earlier this month. Photo: Instagram/@missuniverse_id
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Claims of topless ‘body checks’ at Miss Universe Indonesia beauty pageant sparks police probe

  • Seven Miss Universe Indonesia finalists have filed police complaints against the contest organisers alleging sexual harassment, their lawyer said
  • Some say they were photographed topless. One of the complainants told a press conference she was asked to pose inappropriately by opening her legs

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:08am, 9 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 contestants pose for photos at the end of the pageant earlier this month. Photo: Instagram/@missuniverse_id
Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 contestants pose for photos at the end of the pageant earlier this month. Photo: Instagram/@missuniverse_id
READ FULL ARTICLE