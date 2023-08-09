US President Joe Biden has said he will travel to Vietnam “shortly” because the country wants to elevate its relationship with the United States. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Biden says ‘head of Vietnam desperately wants to meet’ so he will visit Southeast Asia ‘shortly’
- ‘He wants to elevate us to a major partner, along with Russia and China,’ the US president said, in reference to Vietnam’s Communist Party chief
- Biden plans to travel to India next month for a G20 summit. The White House declined to confirm his Southeast Asian travel plans
