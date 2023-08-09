Collectibles such as Pokemon trading cards have seen a surge in value since the pandemic, with rare, mint-condition cards selling for millions. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore police arrest serial Pokemon card thief who stole 500 of the collectibles
- The 22-year-old is suspected of pilfering the cards from four different shops across the city state earlier this year
- He was caught after officers found ‘an opened box of Pokemon cards that did not belong to him’ when he returned to one of the stores
