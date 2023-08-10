Indonesian President Joko Widodo admires a model of a Chinese high-speed train in 2016. The soft launch of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has been pushed back to September. Photo: AP
Indonesia delays opening of China-funded Jakarta-Bandung railway amid safety concerns
- The soft launch of the high-speed railway, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has been moved to September from this month, its operator said
- It deals a fresh blow to President Joko Widodo’s flagship project that has already suffered land disputes, cost overruns and accidents, leading to years of delay
