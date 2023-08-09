A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea: Philippines says ‘promise’ to remove grounded warship ‘a figment of China’s imagination’

  • The Philippines said it was ‘committed to maintain’ the rusty ship on a shoal in the South China Sea, claiming it was ‘our symbol of sovereignty’
  • China on Monday accused the Philippines of reneging on a promise made ‘explicitly’ to remove the ship

Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:12pm, 9 Aug, 2023

