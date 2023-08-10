The arson attack happened at a public housing block in Singapore. File photo: AFP
Singapore jails man for setting fire to neighbour’s flat over Chinese prayer altar dispute

  • Patrick Francis was jailed for 13 days after pleading guilty to one charge of mischief by setting fire to his neighbour’s main door last year
  • He was angry with the nearby resident for confronting his mother who changed the lock on the prayer altar that belonged to the victim

CNA
Updated: 4:15pm, 10 Aug, 2023

