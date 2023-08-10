Jakarta named world’s most polluted city, as Indonesian residents worry about health risks
- Jakarta has consistently ranked among the 10 most polluted cities globally since May, according to data from a Swiss firm
- Local residents have long complained about the health risks from toxic air while President Joko Widodo has pledged firm action to deal with the problem
Jakarta, which has a population of more than 10 million, registers unhealthy air pollution levels nearly every day, according to IQAir.
Resident Rizky Putra lamented that the worsening air quality was putting his children’s health at risk.
“I think the situation is very worrying,” Rizky, 35, said by the side of a road in downtown Jakarta.
“So many children are sick with the same complaints and symptoms such as coughs and cold,” he said.
Jakarta residents have long complained of toxic air from chronic traffic, industrial smoke and coal-fired power plants. Some of them launched and won a civil lawsuit in 2021 demanding the government take action to control air pollution.
Indonesia delays opening of China-funded railway amid safety concerns
Still, Nathan Roestandy, co-founder of air quality app Nafas Indonesia, said the pollution level has continued to deteriorate.
“We take more than 20,000 breaths a day. If we take in polluted air everyday, [it could lead to] respiratory and pulmonary diseases, even asthma. It can affect cognitive development of children or even mental health,” he said.
Indonesia is set to name Nusantara as the new capital next year and at least 16,000 civil servants, military and police are due to move there.
Widodo also said a planned metro train network across Jakarta “must be finished” to reduce pollution.
Indonesia has pledged to stop building new coal-fired power plants from 2023 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.
But despite an outcry from activists, the government is expanding the enormous Suralaya coal plant on Java island, one of the biggest in Southeast Asia.
According to Greenpeace Indonesia, 10 coal-fired power plants are operating within a 100-kilometre (62 miles) radius of the capital.