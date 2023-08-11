HSBC accuses Singapore billionaire Lim Oon Kuin of brazen fraud Photo: Reuters
Singapore billionaire, Lim Oon Kuin accused of brazen fraud by HSBC: ‘must be held accountable’
- HSBC Holdings Plc said it was deceived by oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin and his children, and is seeking to recover more than US$85 million
- Lim’s lawyers said in their opening statement that the liquidators’ claims have no merit in law and in fact, and should be dismissed
