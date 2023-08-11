A stray orange cat has been stealing the show at Malaysia ’s national zoo ever since it started living among a herd of capybaras.

Thousands of parkgoers now flock to see Oyen the ginger cat at Zoo Negara every weekend, doubling visitor numbers on some days, the zoo’s vice-president, Rosly Rahmat Ahmat Lana, told Bernama.

“Every day, 95 per cent of the visitors are here just to see Oyen. He is very popular,” Rosly told the news agency on Tuesday.

Zookeepers aren’t sure when Oyen moved into the Kuala Lumpur park’s capybara enclosure, but they believe he was abandoned at the zoo during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rosly told Free Malaysia Today.

The ginger tabby has repeatedly gone viral on social media, via clips of him lounging around the enclosure and snuggling with the capybaras, who seem unperturbed by their feline visitor.