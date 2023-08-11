Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago. Photo; AP
Malaysia organiser seeks US$2.7 million from British band The 1975 whose same-sex kiss got music festival cancelled
- Organisers of Good Vibes Festival are demanding compensation for breach of contract from The 1975 after the event was cut short due to the singer’s actions
- During the July show, Matty Healy used profanities in his criticism of the Malaysian government’s stance against homosexuality, then kissed the male bassist
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago. Photo; AP