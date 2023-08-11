Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago. Photo; AP
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago. Photo; AP
Malaysia organiser seeks US$2.7 million from British band The 1975 whose same-sex kiss got music festival cancelled

  • Organisers of Good Vibes Festival are demanding compensation for breach of contract from The 1975 after the event was cut short due to the singer’s actions
  • During the July show, Matty Healy used profanities in his criticism of the Malaysian government’s stance against homosexuality, then kissed the male bassist

Updated: 7:24pm, 11 Aug, 2023

