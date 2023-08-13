Contestants take part in a press conference at Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 after the winner had been crowned. Photo: Instagram/@missuniverse_id
Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesia organiser accused of sexual harassment

  • The US-based organisation has decided to sever its contract with PT Capella Swastika Karya and its national director Poppy Capella, who also holds the licence for Miss Universe Malaysia
  • Poppy Capella insists she does not condone any form of sexual harassment, following complaints by six contestants they were subjected to topless ‘body checks’

Reuters

Updated: 1:31pm, 13 Aug, 2023

