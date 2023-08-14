Elephants graze with a view of the snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro in the background. At 5,895m (19,340 feet), Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest peak. Photo: AFP
Singapore hiker dies from altitude sickness on Africa’s highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro

  • Darrel Phee had ‘normal’ vital signs throughout the days leading up to his summit push, said the travel agency with which he booked his Tanzania trip
  • But then the 28-year-old’s oxygen levels dropped and his heart rate increased as his condition began to rapidly deteriorate

CNA
Updated: 10:08am, 14 Aug, 2023

