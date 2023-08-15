Workers prepare a rescue attempt to save miners trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas on July 27. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Indonesia urged to shut illegal mines as latest tragedy highlights ‘high risk of accidents’

  • An accident last month in Central Java, where 8 workers drowned at an unlicensed gold mine, has put a spotlight on such operations
  • The mining activities are notoriously dangerous, but many residents are willing to risk their lives in resource-rich areas due to poor job prospects, advocates say

Aisyah Llewellyn
Aisyah Llewellyn

Updated: 10:06am, 15 Aug, 2023

