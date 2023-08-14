Police reported an emergency incident on a Malaysia Airlines flight. Photo: Reuters
Bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney: ‘I’ll blow up the plane’, passenger threatens
- Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left Sydney Airport at 1.40pm for an eight-hour flight to Kuala Lumpur and landed back on the runway at 3.47pm
- A tweet, said to be from a passenger, claimed a person on board was ‘threatening staff and passengers,’ according to local media
