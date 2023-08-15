Australian police on Tuesday charged a man after he allegedly claimed to have explosives on board a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Australian police charge man over bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines flight
- The man, 45, was charged with making a false statement about a threat to damage a plane and not complying with cabin crew’s safety instructions
- 32 flights were cancelled over the incident on Monday. The offences carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of more than US$9,730
Australian police on Tuesday charged a man after he allegedly claimed to have explosives on board a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters