A worker inspects an all-electric EQS passenger car on an assembly line at a Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plant in Germany earlier this year. Photo: AFP
As EV sales in Malaysia surge, Mercedes-Benz looks to roll out an all-electric line-up by 2030
- The luxury German carmaker says there’s ‘big demand’ for its all-electric offerings as its EV sales in Malaysia outpace the global average
- It has one of the country’s biggest EV line-ups, with a focus on the high-end. But China’s BYD and Elon Musk’s Tesla want a slice of the pie, too
