George Goh greets supporters in Singapore earlier this year. If elected, the presidential hopeful says he also intends to raise S$1 billion (US$737 million) for welfare organisations and small charities that are less recognised. Photo: Reuters
Should Singapore’s president have an annual report card? George Goh thinks so

  • The businessman and former envoy says he wants to create a more ‘open and inclusive’ presidency for the city state if elected
  • All activities and decisions made in the year would be covered in the proposed report card, including speeches, funds raised and bills signed

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:03am, 15 Aug, 2023

