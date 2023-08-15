Private homes in the Tanglin area of Singapore. Purchases of new private flats jumped fivefold to 1,412 units in July from 278 the previous month, figures released on Tuesday show. Photo: Bloomberg
More homes were sold in Singapore last month than at any point since 2021
- Purchases of new private apartments in the city state jumped fivefold in July, to the most since Singapore eased Covid travel curbs in November 2021
- It was partly driven by developers bringing forward launches to avoid the ‘inauspicious’ seventh month of the lunar calendar, one property agent said
Private homes in the Tanglin area of Singapore. Purchases of new private flats jumped fivefold to 1,412 units in July from 278 the previous month, figures released on Tuesday show. Photo: Bloomberg