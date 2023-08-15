National Search and Rescue Agency personnel search on Monday for the seven people, including four Australian tourists, who went missing when their boat hit bad weather off Indonesia’s Sumatra island. Photo: National Search and Rescue Agency Handout via AFP
Birthday boy among 6 plucked from sea off Indonesia: ‘hey Dad. I’m alive. Love you’
- Elliot Foote had travelled to Indonesia from Australia to celebrate his 30th birthday with friends
- Then a wooden speedboat that they were travelling in hit bad weather off Aceh province. The details of how they ended up in the sea remain unclear
