Supporters of Move Forward and its leader Pita Limjaroenrat protest against Thailand’s political deadlock in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Move Forward’s hopes of leading Thailand’s government dashed with court challenge rejection
- Any hope of the election-winning party forming a government was all but killed off by the Constitutional Court’s decision on Wednesday
- Its rejection of a request to review the blocking of party leader Pita Limjaroenrat for the PM post paves the way for another vote on who will lead
