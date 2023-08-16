Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers his Annual Budget speech in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/Pool
Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers his Annual Budget speech in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/Pool
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo targets 5 per cent economic growth in budget speech amid climate investment plan delays

  • During a budget speech, president Widodo said he expects GDP growth of 5.2 per cent next year as it aims to keep the budget deficit within 2.29 per cent of GDP
  • Meanwhile, Jakarta delayed a US$20 billion climate financing deal to transition to cleaner energy, and retire the nation’s coal plants

Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 8:20pm, 16 Aug, 2023

