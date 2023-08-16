Teodoro Locsin (L), then the Philippines’ foreign minister, talks to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the inauguration of China’s consulate general in Davao. Photo: AFP
China-Philippines relations: outspoken Teodoro Locsin, who swore at China, appointed ‘special envoy’ to Beijing
- Teodoro Locsin often used strong language while serving as Rodrigo Duterte’s foreign secretary and once swore at China over its presence in the South China Sea
- His appointment comes at a delicate time for relations between the Philippines and China, which are embroiled in a diplomatic spat over the South China Sea
Teodoro Locsin (L), then the Philippines’ foreign minister, talks to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the inauguration of China’s consulate general in Davao. Photo: AFP