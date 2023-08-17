Domestic helpers enjoying a picnic at a park in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Domestic helpers enjoying a picnic at a park in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Domestic helpers in Singapore face ‘revenge accusation’ from some bosses for quitting job: report

  • An NGO helping migrant workers said some employers accuse their helpers of theft as a punitive measure against them
  • It added while most turn out to be baseless cases, the employees are hit hard financially because they are not allowed to work while the probe is ongoing

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 2:29pm, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Domestic helpers enjoying a picnic at a park in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Domestic helpers enjoying a picnic at a park in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE