Domestic helpers enjoying a picnic at a park in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Domestic helpers in Singapore face ‘revenge accusation’ from some bosses for quitting job: report
- An NGO helping migrant workers said some employers accuse their helpers of theft as a punitive measure against them
- It added while most turn out to be baseless cases, the employees are hit hard financially because they are not allowed to work while the probe is ongoing
