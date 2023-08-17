Police say a small aircraft crashed inMalaysia’s central Selangor state, with multiple bodies recovered. Photo: AP
8 onboard aircraft, 2 motorists reportedly killed after crash on highway in Malaysia’s Selangor state
- All 8 people on board the plane and at least 2 motorists died after the aircraft reportedly plummeted to the ground and exploded upon impact
- When asked if a prominent figure was on the passenger list, police chief reportedly said: ‘Yes, but we have to confirm’
Police say a small aircraft crashed inMalaysia’s central Selangor state, with multiple bodies recovered. Photo: AP