Police say a small aircraft crashed inMalaysia’s central Selangor state, with multiple bodies recovered. Photo: AP
Police say a small aircraft crashed inMalaysia’s central Selangor state, with multiple bodies recovered. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

8 onboard aircraft, 2 motorists reportedly killed after crash on highway in Malaysia’s Selangor state

  • All 8 people on board the plane and at least 2 motorists died after the aircraft reportedly plummeted to the ground and exploded upon impact
  • When asked if a prominent figure was on the passenger list, police chief reportedly said: ‘Yes, but we have to confirm’

CNA
CNA

Updated: 7:00pm, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police say a small aircraft crashed inMalaysia’s central Selangor state, with multiple bodies recovered. Photo: AP
Police say a small aircraft crashed inMalaysia’s central Selangor state, with multiple bodies recovered. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE