A landfill bulldozer is used to remove piles of rubbish at a dump site in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia firm turns plastic into bricks, faces uphill task in recycling push

  • An Indonesian entrepreneur who makes bricks from single-use plastic wants businesses to be committed to recycling
  • But she faces challenges in convincing a construction industry that is more focused on profitability than the environment

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 7:00am, 18 Aug, 2023

