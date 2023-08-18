A landfill bulldozer is used to remove piles of rubbish at a dump site in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia firm turns plastic into bricks, faces uphill task in recycling push
- An Indonesian entrepreneur who makes bricks from single-use plastic wants businesses to be committed to recycling
- But she faces challenges in convincing a construction industry that is more focused on profitability than the environment
A landfill bulldozer is used to remove piles of rubbish at a dump site in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE