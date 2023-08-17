Thai officers display seized pangolin scales believed to be on the way out of the country through a land border. Photo: AP
Thailand seizes a ton of endangered pangolin scales allegedly destined for sale in China
- The scales were dried and contained in fertiliser sacks bearing a Chinese character and different numbers
- Pangolins are endangered, and it is illegal to trade them. The animal’s scales are used in traditional Chinese medicine
