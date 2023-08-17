Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha speaks to members of the media during a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok in June. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s Pheu Thai gain backing from rival party to form government
- The UTN, the party that fielded former coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as its PM candidate, says it will help ‘to move the country forward together’
- The nation has spent months under a caretaker government after the election-winning Move Forward Party leader was blocked twice in his bid to become premier
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha speaks to members of the media during a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok in June. Photo: AFP