A cat enjoying the Royal Albatross, a luxury tall ship that hosts sailing and dining experiences around the waters of Singapore with pets allowed. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s luxury cat cruises leave pampered pets feline good
- Onboard the Royal Albatross, the animals can lounge in custom-built ‘cat-bana’ cages as their owners enjoy dinner beside them on deck
- The ship has hosted over 2,000 dogs since 2021, and the cat cruises may soon catch up, with more than 200 tickets already sold
A cat enjoying the Royal Albatross, a luxury tall ship that hosts sailing and dining experiences around the waters of Singapore with pets allowed. Photo: AFP