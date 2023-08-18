A giant statue of the deity Kru Kai Kaew glares down on a busy Bangkok street. Photo: AFP
Giant gargoyle-like statue stirs controversy in Bangkok: is it lucky or sacrilegious?
- The 5-metre-tall Kru Kai Kaew statue – a bald, winged man with fangs and talons – was installed outside the four-star Bazaar Hotel earlier this month
- He is regarded by some as a ‘god of wealth’ but by others as ‘something random’ and even alien to Buddhism and sacrilegious
A giant statue of the deity Kru Kai Kaew glares down on a busy Bangkok street. Photo: AFP