Voters show their fingers dipped in ink after voting during Malaysia’s election in November 2022. Photo: dpa
From Malaysia to Indonesia, Islamists backed by young voters gaining clout in Southeast Asia
- Political leaders in Southeast Asia‘s biggest Muslim-majority nations are realising that religious conservatism is gaining ground
- Last weekend in Malaysia, alt-right Islamist groups strengthened their hold on 3 of 6 states, while, Indonesia has made concessions to religious conservatives
