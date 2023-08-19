Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to return to the kingdom on August 22 his daughter said. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to return from exile on Tuesday, same day as political stand-off vote: daughter
- Thaksin Shinawatra’s potential return to the kingdom coincides with a key parliamentary vote that could end a political deadlock to choose a new PM
- The 74-year-old billionaire was ousted in a 2006 military coup and has spent 15 years in self-exile
Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to return to the kingdom on August 22 his daughter said. Photo: AFP