Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to return to the kingdom on August 22 his daughter said. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to return from exile on Tuesday, same day as political stand-off vote: daughter

  • Thaksin Shinawatra’s potential return to the kingdom coincides with a key parliamentary vote that could end a political deadlock to choose a new PM
  • The 74-year-old billionaire was ousted in a 2006 military coup and has spent 15 years in self-exile

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:31pm, 19 Aug, 2023

