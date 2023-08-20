Ex-ambassador of Myanmar to Britain, Kyaw Zwar Minn stands by the gates of the diplomatic residence where he has remained for almost two years since a new regime tried to evict him. Photo: Reuters
Ex-ambassador of Myanmar to Britain, Kyaw Zwar Minn stands by the gates of the diplomatic residence where he has remained for almost two years since a new regime tried to evict him. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

UK police question ousted Myanmar ambassador over residence row

  • In 2021, diplomats close to the junta seized the embassy in London and refused access to Kyaw Zwar Minn, a supporter of Aung San Suu Kyi’s overthrown government
  • The former envoy hasn’t left the ambassador’s residence since, and refuses to return it to his country’s representatives whose legitimacy he does not recognise

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:30am, 20 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ex-ambassador of Myanmar to Britain, Kyaw Zwar Minn stands by the gates of the diplomatic residence where he has remained for almost two years since a new regime tried to evict him. Photo: Reuters
Ex-ambassador of Myanmar to Britain, Kyaw Zwar Minn stands by the gates of the diplomatic residence where he has remained for almost two years since a new regime tried to evict him. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE