Ex-ambassador of Myanmar to Britain, Kyaw Zwar Minn stands by the gates of the diplomatic residence where he has remained for almost two years since a new regime tried to evict him. Photo: Reuters
UK police question ousted Myanmar ambassador over residence row
- In 2021, diplomats close to the junta seized the embassy in London and refused access to Kyaw Zwar Minn, a supporter of Aung San Suu Kyi’s overthrown government
- The former envoy hasn’t left the ambassador’s residence since, and refuses to return it to his country’s representatives whose legitimacy he does not recognise
Ex-ambassador of Myanmar to Britain, Kyaw Zwar Minn stands by the gates of the diplomatic residence where he has remained for almost two years since a new regime tried to evict him. Photo: Reuters