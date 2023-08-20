A Philippine flag flutters onboard the BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship which Philippine Marines used as a military outpost, in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea March. Photo: Reuters
Defiant Philippines will resupply South China Sea troops despite Beijing’s block
- The nation’s armed forces said they would again try to supply a WWII-era ship on a reef, after China’s coastguard used water cannons during a previous attempt
- ‘This exercise of our sovereign rights … is a testament to our beliefs in … international order that underpins regional peace and stability,’ a spokesman said
