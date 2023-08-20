Indonesian President Joko Widodo is attending the Brics summit in South Africa, attending speculation that Southeast Asia’s largest economy could become the newest member of the bloc. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo to attend Brics summit in South Africa amid expansion speculation
- The group consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are divided over the expansion of the bloc by adding new members
- The bloc seeks to tame Western economic domination in global affairs, represents 23 per cent of the world’s GDP and 42 per cent of its population
