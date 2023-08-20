Thai democracy supporters protest in Bangkok earlier this month to condemn Pheu Thai party after it announced that it would form a coalition government that does not include the election winner of the Move Forward Party. Photo: dpa
Most Thais oppose plan for Pheu Thai-military coalition government, poll shows
- About 64 per cent of 1,310 respondents disagreed or totally disagreed with the idea of the Pheu Thai party forming a ‘special government’ with military-backed rivals
- Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologised that the party had failed to keep its election pledge of not joining with pro-military parties
