A photo that was circulated widely online of the gender-neutral toilets in the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: Facebook/Zermine Lee
A photo that was circulated widely online of the gender-neutral toilets in the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: Facebook/Zermine Lee
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore debates gender neutral toilets amid backlash against ‘woke’ washrooms at Suntec

  • Some accused the city state of becoming ‘woke’ in response to the set of gender-neutral toilets at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre
  • Others said the toilets made them fear for their children’s future. But advocates dismissed claims that shared bathrooms encourage sex-related crimes

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 1:03pm, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo that was circulated widely online of the gender-neutral toilets in the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: Facebook/Zermine Lee
A photo that was circulated widely online of the gender-neutral toilets in the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: Facebook/Zermine Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE