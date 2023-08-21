Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Goldman Sachs had “not been too forthcoming” when it comes to the 1MDB issue. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia’s Anwar looks into suing Goldman for 1MDB scandal: ‘you steal from the people, I’ll have to get it back’
- Anwar said in an interview that he was ‘not discounting the possibility’ of a fresh lawsuit against the firm for its role in the scandal
- He earlier called the agreement his predecessors hammered out with Goldman Sachs to pay US$2.5 billion and return US$1.4 billion of assets ‘too light’
