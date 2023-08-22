A Toyota electric car at the 2023 Jakarta car show in Tangerang, Indonesia. Photo: handout
As Indonesia pushes EV dream, car shoppers stay cautious: ‘it’s not affordable’
- Indonesia has big plans to grow production and sales of electric vehicles but prospective car buyers say EV prices have to fall further
- It wants to create a local EV industry as an alternative to China but EVs currently account for less than 1 per cent of cars on its roads
