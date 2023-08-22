An aerial view of storage tanks used to hold treated waste water from Japan’s crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP
breaking | Japan to release Fukushima waste water into the ocean starting on Thursday
- The release has drawn strong criticism from China and sparked protests in South Korea, despite the UN’s nuclear watchdog approving the plan
- Critics have expressed scepticism over the safety of discharging more than 1 million tonnes of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean
An aerial view of storage tanks used to hold treated waste water from Japan’s crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP