Thailand ’s jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to a police hospital overnight after suffering a health problem on his first day of detention following his return from years of exile, police said on Wednesday.

The status of the 74-year-old Thaksin’s health was not immediately clear, but a prisons department official later said the former leader was suffering from high blood pressure after being unable to sleep on his first night in jail on his return from exile.

“The prison asked doctors and nurses to diagnose him and they recommended referring the case to the police hospital for the safety of the prisoner,” said Director General of Department of Corrections Ayuth Sintoppant, adding that eight guards had accompanied him to hospital.

Thaksin has pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs, spine and blood pressure, and would be monitored closely, corrections department officials said on Tuesday.