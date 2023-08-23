DevelopingThailand’s jailed ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra moved to hospital 1 day after return from exile
- A prisons official said Thaksin was suffering from high blood pressure after being jailed for eight years on Tuesday upon his return from exile
- He has pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs, spine and blood pressure, corrections department officials say, and would be monitored closely
The status of the 74-year-old Thaksin’s health was not immediately clear, but a prisons department official later said the former leader was suffering from high blood pressure after being unable to sleep on his first night in jail on his return from exile.
“The prison asked doctors and nurses to diagnose him and they recommended referring the case to the police hospital for the safety of the prisoner,” said Director General of Department of Corrections Ayuth Sintoppant, adding that eight guards had accompanied him to hospital.
Thaksin has pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs, spine and blood pressure, and would be monitored closely, corrections department officials said on Tuesday.
He was admitted to the police hospital in Bangkok at 1 am, Thai-language newspaper Khaosod reported, citing Ayuth.
Earlier, Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk said “the prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient so he was sent to the police hospital.”
The Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday that Thaksin would have to serve eight years in prison after convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest. He was lodged in a private room in the medical ward of Bangkok Remand Prison.
More to follow …