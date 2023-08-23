Arrivals queue at the immigration area of Changi International Airport. Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Teo Hwee Peng was suspended after his convictions for corruption. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails immigration officer who helped Chinese prostitute overstay visa in return for sex, cash
- Teo Hwee Peng, 49, was jailed for nearly three years and fined about US$2,000 after earlier being convicted of eight corruption charges
- He helped Chinese national Liang Qinglan get a special pass to extend her stay in Singapore in exchange for money and sexual favours, a court heard
