Arrivals queue at the immigration area of Changi International Airport. Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Teo Hwee Peng was suspended after his convictions for corruption. Photo: Shutterstock
Arrivals queue at the immigration area of Changi International Airport. Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Teo Hwee Peng was suspended after his convictions for corruption. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore jails immigration officer who helped Chinese prostitute overstay visa in return for sex, cash

  • Teo Hwee Peng, 49, was jailed for nearly three years and fined about US$2,000 after earlier being convicted of eight corruption charges
  • He helped Chinese national Liang Qinglan get a special pass to extend her stay in Singapore in exchange for money and sexual favours, a court heard

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 11:32am, 23 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Arrivals queue at the immigration area of Changi International Airport. Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Teo Hwee Peng was suspended after his convictions for corruption. Photo: Shutterstock
Arrivals queue at the immigration area of Changi International Airport. Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Teo Hwee Peng was suspended after his convictions for corruption. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE